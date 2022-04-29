Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,225 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,293,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 193,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.22. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

