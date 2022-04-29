Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,676 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 879,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $153.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

