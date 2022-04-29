Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

