Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 333.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $243.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

