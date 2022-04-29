Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

NYSE:SO opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

