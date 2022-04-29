Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $252.10 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

