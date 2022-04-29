Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

PYPL traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,816,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,468,828. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

