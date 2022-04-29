Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,069 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at about $6,321,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 28.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 210,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 46,768 shares during the last quarter.

BDJ stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $10.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

