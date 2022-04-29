Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,049 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.89.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $98.61 and a 52-week high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

