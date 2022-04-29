Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 83,910 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,910 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

