Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL opened at $99.94 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.90 and a 12 month high of $100.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $100.00.

