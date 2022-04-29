Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $504.02 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 442.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $538.62 and its 200-day moving average is $593.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $810.00 to $745.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.97.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,441 shares of company stock worth $17,985,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

