Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $101.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.91. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

