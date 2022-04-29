Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $186.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. Entegris has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in Entegris by 16,147.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after buying an additional 758,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.