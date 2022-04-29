Stifel Nicolaus Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$142.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.65% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$95.27.

Precision Drilling stock traded up C$2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$92.42. 122,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -6.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.45. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$30.45 and a 12 month high of C$107.67.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 2.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,369,596.16. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

