Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April 29th (ADT, AGESY, ASPS, ATASY, ATLKY, AURA, BOLT, CABO, CHMI, CHUY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 29th:

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

