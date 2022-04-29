Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,794 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $203.82. 32,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

