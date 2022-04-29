Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 832 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.34. 28,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

