Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,725. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $205.02 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.