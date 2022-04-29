Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,865 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 456,438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 104,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,386,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $66.41.

