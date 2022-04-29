StockNews.com Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after buying an additional 566,618 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 474,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 50,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

