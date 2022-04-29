StockNews.com Lowers Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 607,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

