StockNews.com Lowers Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.
Shares of IRWD opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 607,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
