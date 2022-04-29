Strategic Education, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.80.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 43,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

