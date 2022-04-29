Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of STRM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 112,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.