StrongHands 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $53,206.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,708,043,893 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

