Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after buying an additional 140,504 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK traded down $8.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.79. Stryker has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

