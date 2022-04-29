Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $252.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.18 and its 200 day moving average is $260.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,562,000 after acquiring an additional 588,854 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $2,943,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

