Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 60.1% in April

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FUJHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 139,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. Subaru has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Subaru had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

