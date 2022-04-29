Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 60.1% in April

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FUJHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 139,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. Subaru has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
About Subaru (Get Rating)
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Subaru (FUJHY)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.