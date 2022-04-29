Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Lifted by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up about 4.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.62% of Sun Communities worth $152,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.33. 742,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.78.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

