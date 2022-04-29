Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.89

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$47.89 and last traded at C$46.89, with a volume of 5224575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.23 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.6700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799 over the last 90 days.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

