Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 567.9% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Suncorp Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 14,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

