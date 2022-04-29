Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOVA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,302 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 856,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 174,290 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,145,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 291,555 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

