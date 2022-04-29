Super Zero Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $814,947.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $45.13 million and approximately $814,947.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.94 or 0.07385072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,887,955 coins and its circulating supply is 352,281,163 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.