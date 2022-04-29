Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.79 million and $681,671.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.65 or 0.07277851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00075368 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,857,038 coins and its circulating supply is 352,355,248 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

