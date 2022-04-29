Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to “Positive”

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $32.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRO. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $2,257,997.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.