Susquehanna Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $83.99. 5,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $90.89. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $627,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Power Integrations by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.