Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Garmin worth $79,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $110.64 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $128.60.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

