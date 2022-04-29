Swiss National Bank Has $78.33 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of NetApp worth $78,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after buying an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,213,000 after buying an additional 298,517 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.05. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.