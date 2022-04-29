Swiss National Bank Sells 53,800 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,110,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $76,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,504 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,411,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,131 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.