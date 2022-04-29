Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of NVR worth $76,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,492.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,640.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,101.39. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,224.65 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $63.21 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,146.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

