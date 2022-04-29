Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (SWTZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on May 19th

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (ASX:SWTZ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 1st.

