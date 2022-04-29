Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) will announce $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sylvamo.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE SLVM opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth $42,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

