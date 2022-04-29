Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $95.42

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.42 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.15). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 90.80 ($1.16), with a volume of 227,276 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a current ratio of 17.12. The company has a market capitalization of £256.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

