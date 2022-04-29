Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion.

SYNH opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.94.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.33.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

