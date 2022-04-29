Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 57.7% in April

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSMXY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 65,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,130. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

