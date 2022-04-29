T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

