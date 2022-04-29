Tachyon Protocol Price Tops $0.0410 on Major Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $245,429.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

