Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,072. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.28 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.11.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

