Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $196.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.67.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after buying an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO opened at $123.23 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.28 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

