Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
