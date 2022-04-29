Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 162,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 62,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

